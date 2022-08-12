Scattered storms continue to end the work week

A deep plume of moisture, that has been responsible for the last few rounds of showers, will finally start to get out of the area this weekend.

It's still going to be firing up some showers and storms Friday afternoon as the moisture will take a few days to clear out.

The rain may not be as widespread Friday as it was the last couple of days, but it will still be a good idea to keep some umbrellas handy and an eye to the sky.

There's going to be enough sunshine in the morning to help jump temperatures up to around 90 for the high before afternoon showers start to help us out a little.

Saturday will be similar although a few less showers are expected which means that the temperatures will be slightly higher.

The moisture finally will relinquish its grip on Acadina over the weekend and by Sunday it looks drier and hotter.

The start of next week will be fairly quiet and we'll be back to unsettled weather by the end of next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel