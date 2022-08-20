Scattered storm chances remain, locally heavy rains

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS SUNDAY: UPPER 80S/LOW-90S

DISCUSSION

A stalled frontal trough to the north coupled with deep tropical moisture at the surface is keeping rain chances elevated across Acadiana.

We'll see a few passing showers out there evening, but plan on activity to diminish as the evening wears on.

We'll get ready to do it all over again Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms will begin to develop through the course of the morning hours.

Sunday HRRR model

Like Saturday, activity earlier on may help to stabilize the atmosphere once again come Sunday afternoon to help suppress rain chances a bit.

Overall, we are looking at a relatively wet weather pattern thru at least the first half of the upcoming week, so keep the rain gear handy!

Have a great rest of the weekend!

TROPICS

PTC 4 never really got going over the past 24 hours.

There is a small window for it to develop into a depression before moving into Mexico tonight.

Regardless, it'll mainly be a rainmaker, but not a threat for us here in Acadiana.

Saturday, August 20th Tropics map

Elsewhere, a tropical wave coming off the African coast has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.

It is not likely to do much at this point, but we'll keep an eye on it.

