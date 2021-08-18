Scattered showers with us through the middle of the week

A little more moisture is pushing into Acadiana and that means a few more showers and storms compared to earlier in the work week.

These showers still won't be overly organized and will remain the typical summer type downpours that will likely get going around lunch time and continue popping up through the afternoon.

That rain is going to be the only thing we have helping out with the heat, which will still be sitting in the 90s and the heat index remains in the triple digits.

The extended shower activity will last one more day before the moisture starts to move out on Friday leaving behind some drier but hotter air across the area.

The hot, dry air will come courtesy of a ridge of high pressure that will set up in the northern Gulf making for some blistering temperatures but keeping tropical activity out of the area.

Tropics Update:

Speaking of the tropics there are still two named storms in the Atlantic Basin, but neither will have an impact on Acadiana.

Tropical Storm Grace will come the closest and will push through the southern Gulf of Mexico, but won't have any impact on the U.S.

Daniel Phillips

