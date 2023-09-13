Scattered showers returning to Acadiana Wednesday afternoon

Scattered showers are making a brief return to the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

A quiet start to the day on Wednesday will allow temperatures to push into the mid 90s with some sunshine, however, by the afternoon clouds will be building a few showers will start to move into the area.

We're not expecting anything too significant but a few downpours will be possible along with a rumble or two of thunder.

A similar type set up is shaping up for Thursday although showers aren't going to be quite as numerous.

Dry air will start to move in closer to the weekend and rain chances will be dropping by Friday along with lows by Sunday morning.

We'll stay a little above normal, temperature wise, in the afternoons but starting this weekend and continuing into next week we should be looking at some cooler mornings.

Finally it seems that our record breaking summer is slowly loosening its grip.

