Scattered showers returning for yet another afternoon

It hasn't taken long for us to slip into a summer like pattern, as spotty showers continue every afternoon this week.

Wednesday is going to largely be a continuation of what we've already seen so far this week, which is a scattering of showers and storms arriving in the afternoon.

Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the day, with the occasional bits of sunshine, and a very muggy atmosphere will allow for some afternoon storms.

Temperatures will continue to sit in the mid 80s through the next few days, although they'll gradually warm up by the weekend close to about 90 degrees.

Don't expect much change moving forward with the rest of the week pretty much following an identical pattern, and even next work week is starting to look very similar.

The exact timing and placement of showers will vary but the overall pattern that dictates it won't see much change at all.

