Scattered showers returning for another day

Acadiana finds itself in the middle of an unsettled weather pattern which, courtesy of a stalled front in the Gulf, will remain the case through the rest of the week.

Tuesday will be no exception with widely scattered showers popping up once again in the afternoon and continuing into the early evening.

Unfortunately, those showers aren't going to arrive in enough time to help us out with the heat as temperatures will push into the mid 90s and the heat index in the triple digits.

The remainder of the work will follow a similar script, although rain chances will be slightly higher by the end of the week.

Daniel Phillips

We are continuing to keep our eyes on a stalled front that is sitting in the Gulf of Mexico, and may slowly turn itself into a tropical depression over the next couple of days.

The NHC is giving it a low chance of development now, but that could change as long as it hangs around over open water.

Regardless of development or not a slow moving system like this can be a prolific rainmaker, and there will be areas along the central Gulf Coast that may have to deal with some flooding.

Daniel Phillips

Models have significantly backed off on the rain totals over the next couple of days, and continue to point to the highest rain totals taking place in the Gulf of Mexico.

These fronts can be tricky because they shift around at random and as they shift they can change the focal point of where the heaviest rain will occur.

As it stand currently, though, Acadiana looks like it will be wet but ultimately fine and if that looks like it will change we'll bring you that information on KATC.

