Scattered showers return; update on the tropics

The latest heat wave we've been dealing with these last few days will come to an end on Tuesday, but not before highs reach into the upper 90s.

It'll be another high around 97 with a heat index around 108 during the middle of the afternoon.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for most of Acadiana through the rest of the day.

Despite still reaching those higher temperatures there is going to be a little relief in the form of some scattered showers arriving in the late afternoon and evening.

These showers may contain a few embedded thunderstorms but we shouldn't see anything severe or overly problematic.

We will start to see more and more shower activity popping up across the area through the middle and later parts of the week.

Tropical Update:

Daniel Phillips

The tropics are looking more and more active with three different areas of interest, only one of which will need to be monitored by Gulf Coast residents.

A wave in the Caribbean is showing consistent signs of further development, and it looks likely we'll have a tropical system by the Yucatan by the end of the work week.

While we should watch this storm closely model guidance has consistently suggested that this particular system will stay well south of us, although it's still possible for things to change.

Looking out beyond that, there remains the possibility of a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico for the first week of September.

It is too early to say much about this with any degree of certainty but it should certainly be a time period that is monitored very closely and as we know more we'll bring you that information.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel