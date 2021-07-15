Watch
Scattered showers return to Acadiana

Posted at 5:57 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 07:03:11-04

A slight bump in moisture means a few more pop up showers on Thursday, but mostly it's the same old thing.

Showers will pop up a little earlier in the day with some of the activity arriving by lunch time and increasing into the afternoon.

We're not expecting any severe weather but a couple decent thunderstorms could pop up in the afternoon, providing both lightning and gusty winds.

The temperatures are going to sit in the low 90s Thursday afternoon with a heat index easily crossing into the triple digits.

Rain chances will hover around 40-60% through the next several days with little change in the daily forecast.

