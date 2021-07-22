Watch
Scattered showers possible while temperatures heat up

Daniel Phillips
Posted at 5:57 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 07:13:03-04

We've got a hot one coming up today with a scattering of showers moving through the area Thursday afternoon, but even so it's expected to be a fairly dry day.

Any showers that develop will be short lived and move through quickly after a fast downpour, and in between the showers it'll be a mixture of sun and clouds.

The temperatures will be up in the 90s with the heat index back in the triple digits, the result of a little more sunshine.

As high pressure takes over the forecast it will continue to dry out, with temperatures warming up through the rest of the week and the weekend.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

