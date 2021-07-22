Scattered showers possible while temperatures heat up

We've got a hot one coming up today with a scattering of showers moving through the area Thursday afternoon, but even so it's expected to be a fairly dry day.

Any showers that develop will be short lived and move through quickly after a fast downpour, and in between the showers it'll be a mixture of sun and clouds.

The temperatures will be up in the 90s with the heat index back in the triple digits, the result of a little more sunshine.

As high pressure takes over the forecast it will continue to dry out, with temperatures warming up through the rest of the week and the weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel