Scattered showers possible to start an unsettled week

The forecast is becoming much more unsettled this week, with scattered showers possible each and every day.

The work week is getting off to a very muggy start, with a noticeable stickiness in the air early Monday morning.

An abundance of moisture, which started arriving over the weekend, will feed into some cloud cover and eventually some scattered showers.

Even if you avoid some of the showers on Monday, there still won't be much sunshine and cloud cover will remain fairly thick for the next several days.

Temperatures will crawl into the mid to upper 80s and winds look to consistently be out of the south for the next several days.

This pattern doesn't look to be changing anytime soon, so keep your umbrella with you this week because spotty showers aren't going anywhere.

