Scattered showers possible over the weekend

Moisture will start to migrate back into Acadiana on Friday making it feel a little stickier outside, but at least bringing the promise of some rain over the weekend.

It will remain mostly hot and dry on Friday with rain chances sitting at a generous 10% chance in the afternoon.

Highs will be just shy of the triple digits but the the heat index will be well above 100 as the moisture increases.

Scattered showers will start to pop up Saturday afternoon along with some thunderstorms and will be the start of a mildly unsettled weekend.

Nothing strong or blanketing enough that will be worth canceling plans over but you'll want to be mindful of the radar.

This does not mean that the burn ban will be lifted and even if there are showers please avoid any burning.

The rain won't do enough to alleviate our dry conditions, as we saw this week with the expansion of the drought even after a few days with showers.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel