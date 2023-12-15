Scattered showers, overcast and cool for Saturday; turning nicer into Sunday

TONIGHT: Cool & mostly cloudy

SATURDAY: Scattered showers & cooler

DISCUSSION

LAFAYETTE, LA— Welcome to the weekend!

A frontal boundary will work in on Saturday.

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be mostly likely during the morning and midday hours.

Not a ton of rainfall is expected.

The bulk of the rain will kick out of here by the mid-latter parts of the afternoon.

Overcast and cool conditions otherwise as temperatures hover in the lower 60s all day.

Turning chilly Saturday night into Sunday morning as lows drop into the mid-40s.

Skies will gradually start to clear west to east.

It'll be back to mostly sunny skies Sunday as highs top out only in the lower 60s.

Much of next week will be quiet and seasonable across the region.

We'll be talking highs in the 60s with lows in the 30s/40s.

A gradual warm-up will ensure in the days leading up to Christmas.

The pattern may also start to turn more unsettled by then as well.

We'll have more in the days ahead.

Have a great weekend!

