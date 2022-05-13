Scattered showers moving into Acadiana Friday evening

It's shaping up to be another hot day in Acadiana (you can get ready to hear that statement a lot more over the next couple months) even as we prepare for a few showers to arrive later in the day.

Friday is going to start off with plenty of sunshine, which will help push the highs into the low 90s and a heat index that will be close to the triple digits.

There's a little more moisture out there compared to the last two days, and that will help feed into some showers and storms later in the evening.

Thunderstorms will develop to the northeast and will drift southwest around dinner time on Friday and while no severe weather is expected we could still see some a couple strong storms.

We will clear out on Saturday morning, although it won't last long as we'll get another round of showers and storms to push through the region on Saturday evening.

Sunday is going to be much quieter and we will slide back into our very hot, very dry pattern through a majority of next week, highs once again consistently in the 90s.

