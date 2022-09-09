Scattered showers in the forecast this weekend

We've made it to the end of another wet week here in Acadiana, and while dry air is on the way we still have some showers to get through on Friday.

The morning is expected to be quiet with moderately comfortable conditions, it's still a little sticky, but certainly an improvement from the last few weeks.

Dry conditions are expected for the first half of the day on Friday which will give temperatures a chance to warm up into the upper 80s, with a heat index in the 90s.

That kind of heating, mixed with just enough moisture and an upper level low will allow for showers and few storms to develop by the late afternoon.

Showers won't last all that long and will wind down through the evening, good news for folks hoping to play under the Friday Night Lights.

Daniel Phillips

Most of the weekend looks pretty similar with quiet mornings giving way to showers popping up in the afternoon and evening.

There's a little drier air that will be getting into the area by the end of the weekend and into next week.

It won't quite be cold front weather next week, but it will be drier and slightly cooler in the mornings which will be a nice change of pace.

