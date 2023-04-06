Scattered showers, few storms Friday; trending drier toward Easter Sunday

TONIGHT: Showers

GOOD FRIDAY: Scattered showers

DISCUSSION

A frontal boundary remains stalled out across CenLa.

Thursday Stationary front

We'll continue to see disturbances aloft working along this boundary over the next couple of days, keeping rain chances elevated.

Moderate rainfall will be steady overnight into Friday morning.

Next several hours Extended HRRR

Low temperatures will settle into the mid-upper 60s.

Off and on showers (perhaps a few storms) will be likely throughout the day Friday and extend into Friday night.

1-3" of rainfall continues to look likely.

Extended rain estimates HRRR

Rain chances will gradually tone down as Saturday wears on as the bulk of the activity shifts eastward.

Highs over the next couple of days will settle into the lower 70s with a good amount of cloud cover.

Easter Sunday continues to trend drier, however; overcast skies will linger.

Highs Sunday afternoon will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Next week will start out mostly cloudy, but then we're looking at a pretty sunny and nice stretch of weather toward the mid-latter part of the week.

Expect drier, cooler and more comfortable conditions!

