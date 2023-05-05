Scattered showers creeping into the forecast

It's been hard to complain about the forecast over the last several days, but as will always happen, showers have returned to Acadiana.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible through out the day on Friday, although it doesn't look like it will be a washout by any means.

Temperatures will still push into the upper 80s and pockets of sunshine will be able to break through clouds during the afternoon.

Anyone attending this weekend's Crawfish Festival may be greeted by damp grounds but the active rain should be over by the time the party kicks off.

This is going to be the start of an unsettled period of weather across Acadiana with rain chances sitting around 40-60% through the next several days.

Festival goers will need to be mindful of periods of rainfall but similar to Friday the weekend isn't looking to be a complete washout.

It's a pretty clear indication that spring is coming to a close as the weather pattern is looking much more summer like, with daily rain chances and highs getting close to 90 degrees.

