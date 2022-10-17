Scattered showers arrive along an early week cold front

A cold front is moving across Acadiana to start the work week, which means the first commute of the week may be a soggy one.

There's a scattering of showers in north Acadiana, although rain is expected to drop south and east as we go through the morning.

Rain is going to be mostly light and will be coming to an end by lunch on Monday, when the cold air will start to rush into the area.

Winds will pick up and clouds will linger, keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and peaking early in the afternoon.

Lows will drop into the low 50s with a steady breeze and cloud cover lingering, but it's expected to get much cooler over the coming days.

Sunshine breaks through on Tuesday but winds stay elevated and the temperatures will remain in the 60s, getting into the upper 30s overnight.

The rest of the work week looks sunny and cool.

