Scattered showers and storms firing up in the afternoon

A lot of moisture has moved into Acadiana and will result in an afternoon of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday morning will stay relatively quiet with clouds slowly building through the early afternoon.

There is a decent amount of moisture all ready in the atmosphere so temperatures are going to quickly warm up into the mid 80s, and a heat index getting close to 90.

Showers and storms arrive in the late afternoon and early evening and while we aren't expecting any severe weather or flooding a heavy downpour and rumble of thunder will be possible.

The showers will end in the evening but the moisture will linger for a little while which will keep the lows the next several night in the low 70s to upper 60s.

After this round of rain comes to an end the moisture will hang around for the rest of the week, this won't translate to much more rain but it will mean that it'll be a little warmer out there to wrap up the week.

