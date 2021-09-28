Scattered showers across Acadiana through Wednesday

Moisture streamed in to Acadiana on Monday and now all of that moisture is going to feed in to a soggy couple of days with on and off showers lasting through the middle of the week.

Rain is going to start fairly scattered before becoming a little more widespread through the middle of the day so keep an umbrella with you as you make your way about town.

Showers will be mostly nuisance but a little minor street flooding could be possible as there will be a few heavy downpours through the morning.

It looks like this unsettled forecast will last through at least the middle of the week with another day of widely scattered showers expected on Wednesday before improving slightly on Thursday.

While the showers will remain for the middle of the week, the moisture is going to linger around all the way through the weekend.

This bump of moisture is going to keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, with a heat index that is warmer, and lows will remain in the mid to upper 70s.

The dry air we enjoyed over the weekend seems to be a thing of the past and that atmospheric moisture is going to linger all the way through the weekend.

