Scattered showers across Acadiana; Quick update on the tropics

A surge of moisture across Acadiana is going to result is widely scattered showers and thunderstorms through Thursday afternoon.

There's been a few isolated showers already popping up along the coast early Thursday morning, a sign of the amount of moisture with with we're dealing.

Those showers will be increasing in the afternoon, becoming much more scattered and a few thunderstorms popping up as well so don't get caught off guard by the rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning.

Once we get through Thursday the weather will start to dry out, and with fewer showers we'll see higher temperatures.

Heat is going to be the biggest issue we have this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and a heat index running much hotter than that, be sure to take it slow out there the next few days.

Tropics Update:

After the 2020 season it seems like a miracle that there are two named storms in the Atlantic basin and neither of them will have any impact on Louisiana.

The one closest to home is Hurricane Grace, a Category 1 storm that is is working its way across the Yucatan Peninsula on its way to the Bay of Campeche and eventually making another landfall in Mexico over the weekend.

Daniel Phillips

The other named storm is Tropical Storm Henri, which initially looked like it was going to remain a shipping lane storm but started to drift to the west on Wednesday.

This westward drift has caught the attention of the northeast with Massachusetts now firmly in the cone, so those with interests in the northeast will need to monitor this storm closely.

Daniel Phillips

