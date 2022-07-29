Scattered, mainly PM storms Saturday; rain chances tone down a bit Sunday

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS SATURDAY: LOW-90S

Welcome to the weekend!

Overall, nothing really out of the ordinary this weekend.

Expect skies to fair out later on tonight.

Mixture of sun and clouds out there Saturday as highs push the lower 90s.

Still without enough low-level moisture in place, I do expect another round of daytime showers and storms out there.

Next 2 days Graf model

As has been the case the last several days, any one storm could produce heavy rain and quite a bit of lightning.

Any activity that develops will come to an end tomorrow evening.

By Sunday, slightly drier air will try and work in to help lower rain chances a bit (30%).

It'll of course remain hot and humid with highs pushing the low-mid 90s.

Another wave of moisture will look to stream in heading into the early parts of next week giving us a bit of a bump in those rain chances.

Into next week Euro moisture

But as mentioned earlier, nothing out of the ordinary for late July/early August, so we'll take it!

Have a great weekend!

TROPICS

Conditions still remain unfavorable for development out in the Atlantic basin at this time.

