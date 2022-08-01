Watch Now
News

Actions

Scattered downpours remain in the mix; tropics still quiet

Euro Moisture PW.png
Atmospheric moisture
European model
Euro Moisture PW.png
Posted at 4:32 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 17:32:46-04

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S
HIGHS TUESDAY: LOW-90S

DISCUSSION

A pretty typical weather set-up as we kick off the first week of August.

We've seen a scattering of showers (some storms) this afternoon with greater coverage off to our east.

Expect activity to diminish this evening.

Generally quiet conditions tonight under fair skies.

Very similar scenario out there Tuesday.

Hot and humid as highs push the lower 90s.

Plan on another scattering of showers and storms as we get some daytime heating.

2022-08-01_16-28-20.gif
HRRR model

Rain chances will sit in the 40-50% range.

A couple smaller upper-level disturbances will look to enhance rain chances even further for the middle and latter parts of the week.

Euro Moisture PW.png
European model

Heavy downpours will certainly be in the mix with any one storm.

The pattern will look to remain somewhat unsettled into the weekend as well with scattered downpours remaining in the mix.

Have a good one!

TROPICS

Quiet on the first day of August with no new developments expected at least thru the next 5 days.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.