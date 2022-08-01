Scattered downpours remain in the mix; tropics still quiet

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS TUESDAY: LOW-90S

DISCUSSION

A pretty typical weather set-up as we kick off the first week of August.

We've seen a scattering of showers (some storms) this afternoon with greater coverage off to our east.

Expect activity to diminish this evening.

Generally quiet conditions tonight under fair skies.

Very similar scenario out there Tuesday.

Hot and humid as highs push the lower 90s.

Plan on another scattering of showers and storms as we get some daytime heating.

Into tuesday HRRR model

Rain chances will sit in the 40-50% range.

A couple smaller upper-level disturbances will look to enhance rain chances even further for the middle and latter parts of the week.

Atmospheric moisture European model

Heavy downpours will certainly be in the mix with any one storm.

The pattern will look to remain somewhat unsettled into the weekend as well with scattered downpours remaining in the mix.

Have a good one!

TROPICS

Quiet on the first day of August with no new developments expected at least thru the next 5 days.

