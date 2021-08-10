Watch
News

Actions

Saints' Robinson retires, further thinning cornerback ranks

Robinson played 11 seasons in the NFL
items.[0].image.alt
Kamil Krzaczynski/AP
FILE - New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson (21) is shown during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, in this Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, file photo. Saints veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson has decided to retire despite being a candidate for a starting role. Saints coach Sean Payton says he wasn't expecting Robinson's decision but says he understands when veteran players decide during training camp that they're ready to retire.(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Saints Robinson Retires Football
Saints Robinson Retires Football
Posted at 5:00 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 18:00:14-04

METAIRE — Saints veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson is retiring despite being a candidate for a starting job. Robinson was a 2010 first-round draft choice by New Orleans and turns 34 in September.

He'd been getting first-team snaps as the Saints try to fill a vacancy created when they allowed Janoris Jenkins to become a free agent in a cost-cutting move. Saints coach Sean Payton says he wasn't expecting Robinson's decision but understands when veteran players decide during training camp that they're ready to retire.

Ken Crawley is now receiving some of the snaps Robinson had been getting.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.