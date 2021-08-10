Saints' Robinson retires, further thinning cornerback ranks

METAIRE — Saints veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson is retiring despite being a candidate for a starting job. Robinson was a 2010 first-round draft choice by New Orleans and turns 34 in September.

He'd been getting first-team snaps as the Saints try to fill a vacancy created when they allowed Janoris Jenkins to become a free agent in a cost-cutting move. Saints coach Sean Payton says he wasn't expecting Robinson's decision but understands when veteran players decide during training camp that they're ready to retire.

Ken Crawley is now receiving some of the snaps Robinson had been getting.

