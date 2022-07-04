A few evening storms remain possible across Acadiana.

Otherwise, expect skies to turn fair to partly cloudy as the evening and night wears on.

Expect a mild start to our Tuesday with readings in the mid-70s.

It'll be another hot and humid day as highs push the lower 90s.

A disturbance will start to hover the coastline as it tracks westward over the next 24-48 hours.

July 4th PM Satellite composite

That feature, coupled with daytime heating and sufficient low-level moisture, will help to generate a better scattering of showers and storms across the area.

Next 48-hrs GRAF model

Rain chances will settle into the 40% range Tuesday and then 60-70% range on Wednesday.

An one storm will have the capability to produce some brief, heavy downpours.

We'll bring rain chances down a bit to around 30-40% for the end of the week and heading into the upcoming weekend.

Overall, a very typical July weather pattern out there as highs stay hot in the lower 90s.

Have a great week!

TROPICS

All is quiet with no new developments expected at least in the next 5 days.

