Rounds of showers last into the weekend

It's been a wet week.

So it feels appropriate that the work week will be wrapping up with another round of widely scattered showers and storms.

A lot of the wet weather will arrive in the middle part of the day which means it should be coming to an end by the evening.

Unfortunately, it looks like Saturday will be similar with more showers on the way for the first half of the weekend, this time popping up in the afternoon and going into the evening.

Temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s with a heat index in the 90s, and with a little bit of patchy sunshine we could end up with a very steamy afternoon.

There does seem to be some slightly drier air that will try to get into the area on Sunday but spotty showers will still be likely.

