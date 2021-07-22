Rolling Stones to perform at 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announced Thursday that the Rolling Stones will appear at this year's festival.

The group will perform on Wednesday, October 13 as part of the 2021 Festival, scheduled for October 8 – 17 at the Fair Grounds Race Course.

The Rolling Stones will headline the first-ever Wednesday at Jazz Fest with the Festival’s signature stages of rock, pop, blues, R&B, gospel, traditional and contemporary jazz, zydeco, reggae, Cajun and more.

The 2021 Festival will also feature Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, The Black Crowes, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Beach Boys, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jon Batiste, Wu-Tang Clan feat. The Soul Rebels, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, The Revivalists and hundreds more.

The Festival says that general admission and VIP tickets for the Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 30.

Tickets can be purchased at www.nojazzfest.com.

Fans that have purchased 3-day weekend passes, VIP packages, Brass Passes and official travel packages for the 2021 Festival as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 25 will be part of a limited presale opportunity.

For more information, visit nojazzfest.com.

