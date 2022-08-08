Watch Now
Roger Road in Scott Reopens

Hazmat On Scene after Sunday's Crash
Scott Fire Department
Truck Crash on Roger Road Sunday Afternoon
Posted at 3:39 AM, Aug 08, 2022
The Scott Fire Department responded to a major crash involving a semi-truck Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of Roger Road.

According to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, the truck was carrying propylene oxide, an extremely flammable liquid. A small leak was observed, and the Hazmat unit was requested from the Lafayette Fire Department. Air monitoring equipment was in place to assure no contaminates were released into the atmosphere.

Early Monday morning, the truck was up righted and taken to a safe location to remove the chemicals. The driver was not injured in the accident. All area roadways are now open.

Truck Crash on Roger Road Sunday Afternoon

