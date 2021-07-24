ROADS OPEN: Guilbeau and Congress

Congress and Guilbeau is complete, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government, and both roads are completely open.

Road work had shut down the intersection of Guilbeau Road and West Congress Street in Lafayette, and was expected to be completed next week on Monday, July 26.

According to LCG, there was more damage than expected at the start of construction delayed the original completion date.

That work, along with inclement weather, delayed progress, LCG says.

Work began on June 14 and was expected to take three to four weeks.

