Road closure scheduled to hoist Santa and reindeer atop skywalk

There will be a road closure in the Oil Center in Lafayette on Sunday.

Coolidge Street will be closed from South College Drive to Hospital Drive On November 13, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. so crews can hoist Santa and his reindeer atop the skywalk between Ochsner LGMC and Burdin Riehl.

During this time, ambulances and vehicles can access the emergency room entrance by entering off of South College in between the Heymann Center and the parking garage or they can access Hospital Drive off of Girard Park Drive.

