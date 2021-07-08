Rinse and Repeat: Spotty showers return to Acadiana

The forecast seems to show no signs of changing with moisture entrenched in the atmosphere which is leading to daily rounds of showers and storms.

Thursday's round of storms will arrive a little later than they have in the last couple of days, with wet weather starting to pick up in the mid to late afternoon.

That gives us enough time to push temperatures into the upper 80s with a heat index that will be running much hotter with all the moisture in the atmosphere.

The rest of the work week will prove more of the same with showers returning on Friday and a few lingering into the weekend.

There's a hope for some drier air next week and while it won't get rid of showers entirely it will be maybe a little drier.

