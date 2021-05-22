I-10 East closed at I-49 due to vehicle fire at Whiskey Bay

UPDATE: DOTD reports that I-10 East is closed at I-49 due to a vehicle fire at LA 975 (Whiskey Bay).

Congestion on I-10 at I-49 is approaching Ambassador Caffery Pkwy (LA 3184). Traffic is being diverted to I-49.

The right lane remains blocked on I-10 East past Whiskey Bay; DOTD last reported that congestion was approaching 13 miles.

All lanes of I-10 East were closed this morning due to a vehicle fire.

Follow DOTD for the latest updates.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel