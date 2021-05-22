Watch
I-10 East closed at I-49 due to vehicle fire at Whiskey Bay

Posted at 10:39 AM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 11:52:24-04

UPDATE: DOTD reports that I-10 East is closed at I-49 due to a vehicle fire at LA 975 (Whiskey Bay).

Congestion on I-10 at I-49 is approaching Ambassador Caffery Pkwy (LA 3184). Traffic is being diverted to I-49.

The right lane remains blocked on I-10 East past Whiskey Bay; DOTD last reported that congestion was approaching 13 miles.

All lanes of I-10 East were closed this morning due to a vehicle fire.

Follow DOTD for the latest updates.

