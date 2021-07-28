Plenty of sunshine out there on Wednesday as Acadiana braces for another very hot day.

Heat Advisory will be going back up in the afternoon as the heat index should cross into that 108 territory after lunch.

While most of the day is expected to be sunny there is a chance for a brief shower or two in the late afternoon and evening, but similar to the last couple of days they will be very spotty.

There's not much else expected in the forecast as we sit right in the middle of the dog days of summer.

A glance out to the extended forecast may contain some changes, but it's hard to put much certainty into anything that far out.

One model is bullish on a front moving through the area next week, cooling us down slightly and drying us out; the other model, however, keeps moisture in place and is pointing toward a wet week.

So in the meantime we'll monitor the trends as we go through the rest of this week.

