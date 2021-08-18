Retired Acadiana marine watches chaos unfold in Afghanistan

United States troops are heading back to Afghanistan to secure Kabul's main airport. This comes after a chaotic scene Monday, where thousands of people flooded the airport in a desperate attempt to get away from the Taliban.

All U.S. personnel have been evacuated from the country; they'll be followed by U.S. citizens and Afghans who worked with U.S. forces.

Many who are fleeing are worried that the Taliban could carry out revenge attacks against those who worked with the Americans or the U.S. government.

As the Taliban continue to take over Afghanistan, a retired U.S. Marine is watching the chaos unfold from about 7,800 miles away in Acadiana. Jeff Johnson served in Afghanistan for six months in 2009, and said what's currently happening there is difficult to watch.

"I say it's frustrating because we've done a lot of good work there and did lots of good things," he said.

Johnson told KATC that when he was in Afghanistan, a large portion of the population couldn't read - most of them women - but that's changed since the U.S. arrived.

With the situation continuing to unfold, the former Marine worries more violent days are ahead, some of them targeting the U.S.

"If you ask me, I'm concerned," he said. "Just a matter of time."

