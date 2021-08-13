Watch
Restrictions at Ochsner Hospitals goes into effect today

Posted at 8:27 AM, Aug 13, 2021
Due to a rise in COVID cases, Ochsner Lafayette General is implementing a restricted visitor policy that goes into effect today.

Ochsner posted on their Facebook page saying that masking is strictly enforced for all employees, patients, and guests and those unwilling to comply will be asked to leave with no exceptions.

Visitors must be at least 12 years old and always remain in a patient's room.

They must also follow social distancing guidelines at all times.

This policy affects everyone regardless of vaccination status.

