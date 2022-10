The United States Coast Guard District 8 is responding to reports of a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the Coast Guard, the crash was reported at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, 15-miles south of Morgan City.

Crews are searching by air, and water. There's no word if any rescues have been made so far.

This is a developing story, we'll keep you posted with more information as soon as we learn more.