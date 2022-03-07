Report: Helicopter group Kopter pulls out of Lafayette

Kopter, the company housed in the former Bell Helicopter facility in Lafayette, has changed plans.

According to the Advocate, Kopter, which was acquired by Leonardo Helicopters, has offered to buy out the remainder of the lease on the building near the Lafayette Airport and not move forward on plans to manufacture a new prototype at the building.

Kopter's move to Lafayette was announced in 2019. The company, the Advocate reports, cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the collapse of the oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico as the reason for the change of plans.

They say that Kopter will move operations to Leonardo’s operations in Philadelphia, “which already benefits from full commercial, training, support and engineering capabilities for other Leonardo products."

Kopter offered a payment of $687,686.04 to buy out the remainder of the lease, a letter stated. Read more here.

The Advocate states that both the state and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority has since marketed the facility to potential clients.

