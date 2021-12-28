Renovation of old federal courthouse nearly completed and given a new name

LAFAYETTE, La — The development at the old federal courthouse in downtown Lafayette has a new name.

The Advocate is reporting a leasing office has been set up for The Municipal across the street from the development at Lee Avenue and Main Street. Residents may be moving into The Municipal in early 2022.

This project has been in the works since November 2018, when the city-parish council approved the sale of the property to private developers.

With this project, developers are hoping to increase the residential population of downtown Lafayette.

The plans for the renovation include the creation of 68 apartment units and 25,000 square feet of commercial space.