Reminder: Watch out for social security scam calls

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Social Security Administration says reports about fraudulent phone calls from people claiming to be from Social Security are continuing to rise.

Some law enforcement agencies and officials in Louisiana in recent months have warned residents of SSA phone scams, including the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney, and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office.

In one call, the caller threatens you and demands immediate payment to avoid arrest or legal action.

A KATC employee who received the call started recording - the robo voice asked the person answering to "Press 1 for officer on duty," and said "ignoring of this message will be considered as intentional attempt of non-appearance."

The SSA says it will never threaten you for information or promise a reward for resolution in exchange for personal information or money.

Do not rely on caller ID to verify that a caller is a government employee; often, scam calls spoof official government numbers.

If the caller demands sensitive information from you or payment using a gift card, pre-paid debit card, or wire transfer, it's a scam.

And if you're threatened, hang up right away.

If you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Social Security, hang up and report the details of the call to the Office of the Inspector General here or by calling 1-800-269-0271.

More information on Social Security scam calls and other forms of fraud here.

