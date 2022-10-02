Relatively quiet weather pattern to continue this week

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 50s

HIGHS MONDAY: MID-80s

DISCUSSION

Another beauty in Acadiana today with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s.

A pleasant evening and night ahead, although it'll be a bit milder overall.

The quiet and nice pattern will continue through the week ahead with humidity values sneaking up for the middle parts of the week.

muggy-meter This week

Plan on highs pushing the mid-upper 80s.

Lows will trend upwards a bit into the low-mid 60s as well.

A reinforcing cool front could help to usher in more comfortable conditions by the weekend, but there is still some uncertainty on how far south the front gets.

We'll monitor the pattern in the days ahead...

Have a great week.

TROPICS

Two areas being highlighted by the NHC in the Atlantic basin.

An area of disturbed weather in the far eastern Atlantic has a 70% of development in the next five days, but it will remain out to sea.

Sunday, Oct. 2 Tropics map

Another tropical wave ahead of it has a low, 30% chance to develop in the days ahead as it tracks westward.

Models don't really show much coming about from this, but we'll keep an eye on it.

Nothing threatening the Gulf.

