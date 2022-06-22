Rehab unit placed into service to help Scott firefighters combat heat

The Scott Fire Department announced a rehabilitation aid to keep firefighters safe from heat-related illnesses.

The Scott Fire Department said their response to structure fires will include sending a rehab unit. The rehab unit will provide an area for firefighters to re-hydrate and an air-conditioned space for EMS to evaluate firefighters before they return to work.

The unit will also respond to hazmat, mass-casualty, and large-scale events in the City of Scott.

Mandated by NFPA, company or crew must rest and hydrate for at least 10 minutes following one 30-minute SCBA cylinder or 20 minutes of intense work without wearing SCBA.