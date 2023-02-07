Registration open for Buck Barras Memorial Foundation potato cook-off

PARKS, La. — Registration is now open for the Buck Barras Memorial Foundation Potato Cook-off.

The event will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Cecil R. Poche Memorial Park located at 1019 Periou St., Parks, La., 70582.

There will be live music, auction, fun jumps, raffle, door prizes, concessions, T-shirts, cornhole tournament and a potato cook-off.

All proceeds go to the Buck Barras Memorial Foundation.

Below is a list of numbers on how to register:

Cook-off/Sponsorships

337-519-0616

Cornhole/Sponsorships

337-412-5012

Cook-off

337-519-0094

Auction/Raffles

337-230-9525

