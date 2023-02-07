Registration open for Buck Barras Memorial Foundation potato cook-off

PARKS, La. — Registration is now open for the Buck Barras Memorial Foundation Potato Cook-off.
The event will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Cecil R. Poche Memorial Park located at 1019 Periou St., Parks, La., 70582.
There will be live music, auction, fun jumps, raffle, door prizes, concessions, T-shirts, cornhole tournament and a potato cook-off.
All proceeds go to the Buck Barras Memorial Foundation.
Below is a list of numbers on how to register:
Cook-off/Sponsorships
337-519-0616
Cornhole/Sponsorships
337-412-5012
Cook-off
337-519-0094
Auction/Raffles
337-230-9525
