Refreshingly cooler to start week; slow warm up into mid-week ahead of another front Friday

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 40's/LOW 50's

HIGHS MONDAY: MID-UPPER 60's

DISCUSSION

If you have stepped outside at any point this evening, you surely noticed those cooler temperatures.

We'll call it downright chilly first thing Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 40's to lower 50's.

A mostly cloudy start to the day will give way to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon.

Highs will top out in the mid-upper 60's.

Plan on breezy northeasterly winds (15-20mph).

Tomorrow night will likely be a few degrees colder as lows dip into the mid-upper 40's Tuesday morning.

Another unseasonably day Tuesday as highs continue to settle into the mid-upper 60's.

Nicest day of the week by far is going to be Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70's.

Warming back up Thursday ahead of our next storm system and cold front that arrives Friday.

Showers, storms Friday Euro model

A much better soaking looks to be in store with this front compared to the previous two.

Those details will continue to be ironed out over the next couple of days, so stayed tuned.

Another shot of cooler weather will then filter in for the upcoming weekend.

Winter just won't go away quietly!

Have a great week!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel