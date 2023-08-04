Records being threatened through the weekend and beyond

TONIGHT: Warm & muggy
SATURDAY/SUNDAY: Very hot and dry
DISCUSSION
I'd advise you all to check out Daniel's article from this morning.
It is very informative and has everything you need to know!
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers