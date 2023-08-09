Watch Now
Record setting heatwave continues; rain chances low through weekend

More records being threatened in days ahead
Thursday peak
Heat index
Posted at 2:50 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 15:53:33-04

TONIGHT: Warm with a breeze
THURSDAY: Triple digits & mostly sunny

DISCUSSION

For the eleventh day in a row, the temperature has reached at least 100° in the hub city.

Consecutive 100 degree days

Unfortunately, there is more triple digit in the forecast over the next several days.

Seasonably warm conditions are expected tonight as lows settle into the lower 80s under fair skies.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Thursday as highs push their way into the lower 100s.

Heat indices will continue to settle into the 110-118° range.

Heat index

A southwesterly breeze will come in at 8-15mph.

Rain chances will be no better than 5%.

Little to no change heading into Friday and the weekend.

In fact, the heat may only amplify further into the weekend with isolated highs in the 103-105° range.

Extreme looks to stick around for much of next week.

It's still debatable on whether or not we see scattered showers at any point next as models have been teasing us with the long-range pattern for weeks.

We'll keep our fingers crossed, but in the meantime, stay cool and hydrated out there!

TROPICS

The only good thing about this pattern is that the tropics are quiet on the Atlantic side.

We're not expecting any new developments at least through the next seven days.

------------------------------------------------------------
