Record setting heat likely through weekend; some subtle changes next week

Welcome to the weekend!

You guessed it.. It's going to be another absolute scorcher this weekend with highs in the triple digits both days.

Saturday High temperatures

Heat indices will settle into that 112-118° range.

The record for Saturday and Sunday sits at 101° so those will certainly be in jeopardy.

Rain chances this weekend will be less than 5%.

Stay cool and hydrated out there!

Next week will start off once again with highs easily getting into the triple digits.

However, a frontal trough will diving southward into the region late Tuesday.

Frontal trough Euro model

I think that will give us our next best chance of rain, but we'll know more through the course of the weekend as the forecast comes into better focus.

At the very least, we could be looking at a slight reduction in our humidity come Wednesday with perhaps more bearable heat indices.

Look, at this point, we will take what we can get.

Even with that said—having a drier atmosphere in place— highs will still be able to push the upper 90s to lower 100s area-wide.

Have a great weekend!

TROPICS remain quiet on the Atlantic side with no new developments expected through at least the next 7 days.

