Record breaking heat through this weekend; some relief next week

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend!

Unfortunately, it is going to be another absolute scorcher this weekend across Acadiana.

Plan on highs to push easily into the triple digits both Saturday and Sunday with heat indices also way up there.

With high pressure not directly overhead, there is the possibility of a few pop-up storms for the afternoon hours (20-30%).

Extended HRRR model Saturday PM

On Monday, a weak front will approach the area, and that should give us a slightly better chance at some rainfall.

Although we are not going to see a drastic cool down behind the front, we should get to enjoy a reduction in our humidity for the middle parts of next week.

TROPICS are heating up right on cue.

Area of most interest in the short-term will be near the Yucatan as moisture pools up and a broad area of low pressure tries to develop this weekend.

Friday Tropics outlook

This area has a high (80%) chance of developing at least into a depression in the days ahead as it tracks across the eastern Gulf.

Friday Tropics outlook

An upper-level trough across the SE U.S. along with an associated surface frontal boundary will steer the system toward Florida by mid-next week.

Friday Tropics outlook

It is not a threat to Louisiana nor Acadiana, but residents in Florida should monitor the progression of the system very closely in the days ahead as it will have hurricane potential.

------------------------------------------------------------

