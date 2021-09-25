Rayne PD: woman booked on carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Rayne Police Department arrested a women on Friday for four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

April Romine, 42, is accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 16-year-old male over the course of several months.

Romine was booked into the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office jail without incident, police say.

She is being held on a $30,000 bond.

