Rayne PD: woman booked on carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Rayne Police Department arrested a women on Friday for four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
April Romine, 42, is accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 16-year-old male over the course of several months.
Romine was booked into the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office jail without incident, police say.
She is being held on a $30,000 bond.
