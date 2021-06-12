Raising money and awareness at Wildside Ride event in Breaux Bridge

People enjoyed the weather and raising money during the Wildside Ride event in Breaux Bridge on Saturday.

Three things came together for this event: a generous car dealership, a nonprofit raising awareness for organ donation, and lots of automobiles on the wild side.

"They are putting the faces of our heroes out there and it's an incredible way to let the community know that there are people right here in our area that are affected by this and so I think these organizations today who are doing this event truly understand the importance of saying yes to organ and tissue donation," said Suzanna Martin, Comunity Organizer for LOPA.

KATC's Scott Brazda spoke to organizers on the event. See more below:

Spirit of Acadiana: Wild Side Ride & Car Show

