Rains slow to taper off but clouds stick around

Showers will be sticking around for Tuesday morning, before gradually tapering off as we go through the rest of the day.

The rain may be coming to an end but the clouds will stick around a little longer, and temperatures won't be warming much staying in the low 50s.

Grey skies will continue to dominate the forecast through at least Wednesday before finally breaking up ahead of Thursday's front.

The big story regarding the forecast is going to be a deep plunge of frigid temperatures arriving behind the front and sending lows plummeting heading into Christmas.

Lows on Thursday will be down in the teens and there's a chance we won't get above freezing until Saturday afternoon, so make sure you winterize your home.

Plants, pets, and pipes will need to be taken care of before Thursday night when the temperatures start to drop.

While the cold moves in skies will remain clear so we're expecting mostly sunny skies starting Thursday afternoon and lasting through Christmas day.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel