Rain, Rain, Go Away: Rain returns Friday but drier weather in on the way

Daniel Phillips

It may not feel like it but there is drier weather on the way.

That being said we're still looking at another round of showers and storms pushing across Acadiana Friday afternoon/evening.

Rains are expected to be more scattered and less organized than the last few days but heavy downpours will once again be an issue.

Overall we won't add much to our rain totals from this week, but locally we could see another inch or so depending on where those downpours occur.

We've certain seen our fair share of rain over the last few days, and hotspots of 10 inches were reported up in St. Landry and Allen Parish fitting what we had expected from model guidance.

We'll get a better idea how this has impacted our drought since data is collected weekly and the last collection came before the showers arrived.

Despite all the rain we've had the last few days Acadiana is still dealing with a very warm, muggy air mass which has been parked over us all week.

This is going to translate into some areas of dense fog early Friday morning, so visibility may make for a slower commute to end the week.

Temperatures are going to be in the upper 60s once again with lows only getting into the low 60s overnight.

The forecast will finally start to quiet down over the weekend even though we'll have to wait until Sunday to see much sunshine.

A front is going to come through late Saturday and temperatures will be much cooler by Sunday with winds from the north.

Beautiful weather will continue into early next week and we'll see temperatures a little more seasonally appropriate for much of it.

